Melania Trump turns up the glam in Givenchy at Winfield House First-rate, First Lady style

On Tuesday evening, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, hosted a dinner at Winfield House - the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America where the couple are staying at while here in the UK. The 49-year-old dressed to impress in her latest evening look - a £5,610 floor-length red gown with attached cape sleeves and a bead-embroidered bodice - which was designed by one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite designers, Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy. Beauty wise, the First Lady wore her chestnut brown hair in long loose waves and she sported a flawless base with smokey eye makeup. Joining the pair was Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who were attending the dinner on behalf of the Queen. Camilla looked as chic as ever, also wearing a floor-length gown but in white.

Speaking of dressing up, we are still blown away by the chic floor-length gown Mrs Trump wore on Monday evening at the Queen's state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Melania looked glamorous in a Dior Haute Couture ivory silk crepe gown with silk tulle detail.

During her stay, Melania gifted a beautiful brooch to the monarch. It was from Tiffany & Co.'s Elsa Peretti collection and was made in sterling silver. Known as the 'Amapola' a Spanish word for Poppy, it currently retails for £600 on the brand's office. According to Mrs Trump's office, the brooch came in a custom White House wood jewellery box. Wow! It was given as part of the traditional exchange of presents between heads of state during a state visit and the Queen's husband Prince Philip wasn't left out either, receiving a personalised Air Force One jacket.

It's been a busy day for the mother-of-one. Earlier on Tuesday, she and Donald went to No.10 Downing Street, and met with Prime Minister Theresa May. The former model looked incredible, decked out in a camel-toned Celine trench coat. Styling up to perfection, she added croc high heel black shoes, and carried a matching black Birkin bag by Hermes.

