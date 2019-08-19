Melania Trump just wore sky high Christian Louboutins to board Air Force One We are so impressed...

On Sunday, America's First Lady Melania Trump was spotted looking as stylish as ever, wearing a chic white T-shirt, dark shades, a green midi skirt with cut-out detail and floral print stilettos by Christian Louboutin. Stepping on board a plane like Air Force One may need comfortable footwear, but President Trump's wife looked totally at ease in her glam attire as she was pictured alongside Donald and their thirteen-year-old son, Barron. The 49-year-old's shoes are a past season buy from the high end French brand, known as the 'So Kate' style. They are worth around $800 in the US and the sleek, pointed-toe pump has a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. So, they aren't' for the faint-hearted! Also spied on the runway was a selection of Louis Vuitton luggage the family had used on their trip. Talk about travelling in style…

Melania looked elegant in her designer high heels as she left Air Force One

Perhaps Melania has been taken fashion tips from our very own Victoria Beckham? VB is rarely seen without her trademark white T-shirt, often teaming it with skinny jeans and pencil skirts. She explained in 2018: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body. It should be so easy and simple to find but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it." So Victoria made her own! The 'Victoria' cotton-jersey T-shirt costs £90 and is made in a stretchy fabric and is designed to be worn in a relaxed fit.

Melania's shoes were emblazoned with florals and were the 'So Kate' shape

Melania always looks pristine. Back in June on the US state visit to the UK, she even had a twinning fashion moment with Theresa May.

At the National Commemorative Event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common, Portsmouth, the brunette beauty wowed onlookers in a pristine cream coat by The Row, with a matching circular based hat by royally-loved milliner Philip Treacy. With her hair up high and immaculate makeup, she was the epitome of classic chic. Former Prime Minister Theresa May also wore a cream hat - just like Melania's! Twinning is winning, after all...

