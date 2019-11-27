Melania Trump wows in an all-suede outfit as she boards Air Force One for Thanksgiving The First Lady shows us how to nail chic plane attire...

Everyone loves a pair of slouchy suede boots and a soft suede coat, even First Lady Melania Trump. She embraced autumnal colours wearing an all-suede, brown outfit as she prepared to fly to Floria for Thanksgiving with US President Donald Trump and their 13-year-old son Barron on 26 November.

Walking across the lawn of the White House against the backdrop of the red and orange leaves, she looked chic in a brown suede trench coat by Burberry. The timeless style consisted of a fastened collar, belted waist and marble buttons. She paired the coat, which is available to buy online for £2091, with a pair of matching knee-high boots.

Despite preparing to board Air Force One, the 49-year-old looked as glamorous as ever with her hair in its classic loose curls and flawless makeup, with black mascara swept along her eyelashes and a pretty pale pink lipstick. The former model finished the look with a pair of thin rectangle tortoiseshell sunglasses - stunning!

The three of them will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, which he purchased in 1985. Known as the Winter White House, the club is a 20-acre estate with 128 rooms, pools, beaches and dining halls and is the family's usual holiday retreat. Before jetting off to Florida, Melania got into the holiday spirit earlier in the day as she joined her husband for annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

Always one to travel in style, Melania is no stranger to ditching the comfortable footwear for more stylish options. While her most recent boots featured a stable block heel, she has opted for much more daring heels during her travels. Back in August, Melania was pictured pairing a white T-shirt and green midi skirt with Christian Louboutin stilettos as she stepped aboard the plane. The cut-out detail and floral print shoes boasted a 4.7-inch stiletto heel - we bow down to her!

