Melania Trump just had a twinning fashion moment with Theresa May Politics never looked so chic...

Melania Trump looked the picture of elegance on Wednesday, at the National Commemorative Event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common, Portsmouth, alongside over 300 D-Day veterans. This was the final day of the state visit and we loved the First Lady's look - she wowed onlookers in a pristine cream coat by The Row, with a matching circular based hat by royally-loved milliner Philip Treacy. With her hair up high and immaculate makeup, she was the epitome of classic chic. Led by the Queen, who stood out in hot pink, Prince Charles was also in attendance with the President and Mrs. Trump, as well as Theresa May who looked smart in a white dress and mint green jacket. However, we spied that the UK Prime Minister also wore a cream hat - just like Melania's! Twinning is winning, right?

Melania and Donald joined the Queen at Portsmouth

The special event told the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and historical aircraft. Heads of State and Government representatives from the countries involved in the historical military operation were also there.

Melania's Philip Treacy hat looked very similar to Theresa May's headgear

We are still blown away with the dazzling Givenchy dress that the 49-year-old wore the previous evening at Winfield House - the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America. The £5,610 floor-length red gown was cut in a slim-fit style with cape sleeves and had a dazzling bead-embroidered bodice.

The fancy frock was designed by one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite designers, Clare Waight Keller. Melania wore her chestnut brown hair in long loose waves and she sported a flawless base with smokey eye makeup. Joining her was the Duchess of Cornwall, who attended the dinner on behalf of the Queen, wearing a floor-length gown by Fiona Clare.

