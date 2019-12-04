Holly Willoughby amazes This Morning in the teal knitted dress you'll want instantly The ITV star steals the show in her cosy new dress…

So it's getting chillier and chiller out there now we are finally in December and on Tuesday morning, Holly Willoughby decided to wrap up warm in a stylish - yet totally chic - knitted dress from one of her favourite luxury high street stores Reiss. The 'Leo' dress is designed in a fit and flare silhouette and had a high neckline and flattering ribbed detailing. Effortlessly stylish, the 38-year-old looked elegant, especially teaming it with her favourite nude high heels. The dress comes with a bit of a hefty price tag - £225 - but also comes in cream if you fancy the same frock in a lighter tone.

Holly looked terrific in teal

If you look closely at Holly's Instagram picture, you may be able to spot her amazing nails! The doting mum-of-three tends to stick to a nude manicure daily, but on Tuesday, she shared a snap of her nude talons and her fingertips featured a festive dusting of silver glitter.

Teal knitted dress, £225, Reiss

They were created by Ann Rose - a freelance nail technician in London that the Celebrity Juice star always uses. The striking nail frosting is perfect for the Christmas season and we may just have to copy it at home with plenty of nail glitter.

Check out Holly's nails!

The blonde beauty debuted her nails just hours after walking the 2019 Fashion Awards red carpet in a beautiful floral Kate Spade dress on Monday night. The pastel coloured midi dress was adorned with large blue and purple blooms and is part of the brand's upcoming SS20 line.

The ITV star wowed the red carpet in Kate Spade at the Fashion Awards 2019

Holly shared her look on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Fabulous night at the @britishfashioncouncil #fashionawards… thank you Kate Spade for having me and dressing me."

Fans were mesmerised by Holly's striking look, and took to the comment section of the presenter's post to say so. One wrote: "Absolutely stunning," while another added: "Love that dress, Holly." A third sweetly noted: "Stunning dress and beautiful you."

