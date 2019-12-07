Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly look super glam for Saturday's Strictly live show

It's Saturday night and that means outfit envy from Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. We look forward to seeing the presenters and their glamorous looks each week, with Saturday night giving us even more outfits to lust over. Former model Tess showed off her enviable figure in the most gorgeous bespoke Suzanne Neville dress, which featured a Bardot neckline - but in a one-shouldered style. While her co-host Claudia went for an androgynous look in a fabulous Galvin all-in-one tux suit. Once again, the ladies gave us some helpful Christmas party style inspiration!

Tess looked absolutely stunning in her bespoke dress, which she teamed with some Sophia Webster heels and Lark & Berry earrings. The star wore her long, blonde locks in a cool poker straight style and went for a shimmering makeup look.

Claudia paired her sexy tux with an Otimberg necklace and her favourite green Gucci platforms. The mum-of-three wore her famous brunette hair in a bun hairstyle with that near-iconic eye fringe skimming her eyes in the usual sexy fashion.

It's no surprise that Tess and Claudia have their own stylists to help them choose the perfect outfits for the Strictly stage. Tess is styled by James Yardley for the ballroom dancing show, whereas Claudia takes advice from Sinead McKeefry, who just happens to be HELLO!'s fashion columnist.

It's clear from the presenters' on-screen chemistry that they're the best of friends, although Claudia did recently admit that she's slightly envious of Tess. She told The Sunday Mirror: "Oh my goodness, I love everything about her. She is a magnificent creature. She is so beautiful, I love her hair, I love her face, she has the most extraordinary body, but if I could steal anything it would be her metabolism." Claudia recounted a time when Tess ate a whole family bag of Maltesers and then a ploughman's baguette: "She’s an actual goddess," said Claudia.

