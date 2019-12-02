Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stun viewers in black and red sultry dresses

We can't think of a single weekend when we haven't been silently envious of Strictly Come Dancing co-hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's extensive party wardrobes. And if we thought our bank balance would be spared this weekend, we were sorely mistaken. Once again, the pair looked wonderful as they stepped out for the Sunday results show, wearing a set of outfits that rivalled the glitz and glam of the hair and makeup on Musicals week.

Following Saturday night's splash of colour in which she took style tips from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Tess, 50, looked beautiful wearing a striking red dress by Solace London with cut-out detailing around the shoulders and a midi length. The wife of Vernon Kay kept the rest of her look simple, with red heels by Italian brand Giuseppe Zanotti and her blonde hair in a sleek half up-half down style.

We love that her style is so different to her co-host and close friend Claudia, 47, because it means they've got every edgy, chic, feminine and glittery option covered between them - we're never short of style inspiration! Claudia wowed in a velvet little black dress from Zara with an embellished collar and white Christian Louboutin heels, which she wore alongside her staple thick dark fringe and statement eyeliner. Stylist and HELLO! columnist Sinead McKeefry previously said: "Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara which is my fave look."

The BBC favourite stunned her 480,000 Instagram followers on Saturday night after posting a video of her twirling around in her silver and black fringed dress on Instagram. She joked in the caption "Car wash", but her fans were quick to shower her in compliments and inquire about the ASOS outfit, with one writing: "So sparkly and swishy!" while another commented: "Where is your dress from? It’s beautiful!"

Despite always looking flawless, Sinead revealed the brunette beauty dresses according to how she feels and is no stranger to wardrobe issues."Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day," she stated. When asked whether she had ever suffered a fashion emergency, Sinead said: "Loads. They are not fun on a live show let me tell you."

