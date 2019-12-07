Amanda Holden reveals her go-to Christmas party dress and fans are in awe The radio host is known for her impeccable style

Amanda Holden has revealed her Christmas party outfit, and fans love it. Taking to Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent star revealed that she'll be opting for a stunning animal print dress for the festive season, and it's quite literally the stuff dreams are made of. The piece is from her collection with Fenn Wright Manson, and it's sure to turn heads at any Christmas party that you might have lined up.

Featuring a gorgeous teal tone, wrap-around style and even a sparkly diamante fastening detail, the elegant, long-sleeved cocktail dress is now top of our wish list, and it seems Amanda's fans are just as impressed with the number. Many of her followers took to the comments section of the doting mum's post – captioned: "Haven't bought all my Christmas presents yet… but at least I have my party outfit" – to let Amanda know just how much they loved her seasonal look.

One gushed: "Gorgeous dress. Truly stunning," while another added: "Love your party dress look. You look amazing in it." Amanda's dress is currently available online, and can be all yours for £299.

Amanda often shows off her impeccable style on social media, and on Friday treated fans to a glimpse of her festive green mini dress, which came from luxury high street store Reiss. Needless to say, Amananda's Instagram fans loved the whole ensemble and praised her chic style in the comments section. One wrote: "Lovely dress!" Another added: "You always look gorgeous."

It seems green is the colour of the season! On Tuesday, it was the equally glamourous Holly Willoughby who opted for a bottle green tone when she presented This Morning. The 38-year-old wore the brand's Leo dress, which was designed in a classic fit and flare silhouette. We're sold.

