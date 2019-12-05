Amanda Holden's £15 black & red dotty blouse has Instagram heading to Very

On Thursday, Amanda Holden brought the glamour in a fancy new outfit, which came from the high street. She paired her black, £59 utility mini skirt by Arket with a pretty black and red polka dot shirt, which was from Very and cost just £15! Yep, you ready that right ladies. The 'Satin Burnout Stripe Blouse' was part of the from V by Very range and had a pointed shirt collar, button-down front, and flowing, blouson sleeves. Incredibly, all sizes are available online, starting at size 8-20. Result! The ITV star added black tights and funky ankle boots. "Gorgeous!" one of her Instagram fans wrote. Another added: "Im loving this look!"

Amanda delighted fans with her red and black outfit

Fans did however, notice something strange about her latest Instagram snap. Because of the way the blonde beauty was posing, many followers remarked it looked like she had just one leg! One fan wrote: "You're missing a leg." Another quipped: " I thought you broke your leg not lost it!" Cheeky, right?

Satin Burnout Stripe Blouse, £15, V by Very

The ITV favourite injured her leg on the first day of her holiday in October. Confirming the news on Heart Radio, she said: "I suffered a nasty accident while playing in the sea with the family during our half-term holiday and subsequently broke my leg in two places. I had an operation and a metal plate was fitted." OUCH!

Black utility skirt, £59, Arket

But despite her pain, she still managed to get dressed up and head to work, rocking some seriously chic outfits in the process. She even went to her pal Lisa Faulkner's wedding, wearing a blush pink, belted dress by Edeline Lee.

MORE: Amanda Holden's black £29.99 Zara dress comes with a festive white bow

With her blonde hair styled in a sleek and straight look, with a hint of burgundy lipstick and smokey eye makeup, the Britain's Got Talent judge looked very-well put together indeed and despite the cruitches, was seen as one of the best-dressed guests.

READ: Amanda Holden's metallic pleated Reiss skirt is selling out rapidly

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.