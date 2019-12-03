Amanda Holden is a dab hand at picking things out from Zara that we really want, and on Tuesday the BGT judge did it again - wowing her Instagram fans with a stunning black and gold striped satin dress, which is new in at the high street store. The £49.99 design is cut in a midi style with a lapel collar and short, rolled-up sleeves. A few sizes have sold out already, so get in there quick if you fancy rocking this to your Christmas party. The 48-year-old left her jewellery at home and simply added a pair of black ankle boots. Fans were quick to give her latest look some love. One Instagram follower wrote: "You look dazzling!" Another wrote: "LOVE this dress." And a third wrote: "The dress of dreams!"

WOW! Amanda looked amazing in her striped Zara number

Her beauty look was as flawless as ever. Amanda's makeup was applied by MUA Lucy Heath, and her hair was teased into a lightly waved style by Cat Pinhao - who is known for her big, bouncy blow dries. Cat also tends the tresses of Vogue Williams and Ashley James. Amanda also painted her nails a lovely burgundy shade. So glam!

Striped satin dress, £49.99, Zara

Although Amanda is busy fronting her radio show on Heart - she has just returned from a cosy break in the Cotswolds with her husband.

The star enjoyed a romantic weekend away and shared a snap of herself and her man cuddling up in front of a Christmas tree, looking as loved-up as ever. Gone were the fancy clothes, instead the ITV favourite wore natural make-up and a grey roll neck jumper as she cosied up to Chris, her husband of ten years. The pair will celebrate their eleventh anniversary on 10 December. Captioning the post, she wrote: "#Christmas cuddles in the #Cotswolds." How dreamy is that?

