Amanda Holden's black £29.99 Zara dress comes with a festive white bow The Britain's Got Talent star dazzles in another high street staple…

OK, we don't play favourites when it comes to Amanda Holden's incredible outfits, but Wednesday's getup was up there with the best. The Britain's Got Talent star sported a black, fit-and-flare style black dress with long sleeves from high street store Zara. The simple design had a pretty twist - it came with a long, silky organza bow round the neck, which can be tied in any way you choose. The frock even had pearl buttons at the back. How cute? And what's more, the mother-of-two's Zara find cost just £29.99. Bargain! It looks much more expensive that it is. Sizes are selling out fast though, so be super quick ladies...

Amanda looked SO chic in her monochrome dress

Amanda's 1.3 million Instagram fans were pretty obsessed with the blonde beauty's latest outfit. Taking to the comments section to shower her look with praise, one wrote: "Simply stunning as always!" Another wrote: "This dress!"

Black dress with white bow, £29.99, Zara

As always, Amanda's glam squad were on hand to make sure she looked her best - her makeup artist Lucy Heath, hairstylist Cat Pinhao and her trusted stylist Karl Willett.

It appears that Amanda is totally loving Zara right now! On Tuesday, the ITV favourite wowed her Instagram fans with a stunning black and gold striped satin dress, which is new in at the high street store.

Amanda wore this striped Zara dress the day before

The £49.99 design was cut in a midi-style with a lapel collar and short, rolled-up sleeves. A few sizes have sold out already, so get in there quick if you fancy rocking this during the Christmas holidays.

The 48-year-old left her jewellery at home and simply added a pair of black ankle boots. Fans were quick to give her latest look some love. One Instagram follower wrote: "You look dazzling!" Another wrote: "LOVE this dress." And a third wrote: "The dress of dreams!"

