Amanda Holden's metallic pleated Reiss skirt is selling out rapidly The Britain's Got Talent star looks incredible in her latest outfit…

Amanda Holden braved the cold on Monday morning as she was photographed leaving Heart Radio in a brand new outfit. The ITV star wore a simple slogan top, a black leather jacket and wore her trusty Gucci Marmont bag cross body. But it was her fabulous skirt we had our eye on, which came from luxury high street store Reiss. The 'Dora' pleated midi skirt costs £165 and sits high on the waist, with striking pleats and a lovely shiny finish. It's available online, but there are a few sizes sold out already, so snap it up fast if it's found its way onto your wishlist…

Amanda looked incredible in her pleated skirt

As always, Amanda's 1.3 million Instagram fans were taken with the look, heading to the comments section to give it a big thumbs up. One wrote: "Love this outfit!" Another wrote: "You look gorgeous." And a third added: "I need this skirt."

Metallic pleated skirt, £165, Reiss

We love the fact that the BGT star isn't afraid of trends - she makes them work for her. Her stylist Karl Willett confirmed this to HELLO! earlier this year when we sat down with the talented professional.

"Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

Lucy Heath is the Makeup artist behind the 48-year-old's flawless face and often uses the same products to give Amanda that youthful glow. On her skin, she has been known to use the Protini Moisturiser by Drunk Elephant, Hourglass Radiant Light Powder, Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand Spotlight, and NARS Laguna bronzer.

