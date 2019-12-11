Ok, Holly Willoughby is wearing so many incredible dresses this week, it's hard for us to keep up! On Tuesday evening the blonde beauty shared a very special outfit snap of her wearing a truly stunning cream dress with layers of frills, by Joao Rolo Couture. The bespoke frock had a plunging neckline and was covered in silver sequins. Mind blown! She added sparkly high heels by Gina and dazzling diamonds by Boodles. Fans were obsessed with the look, taking to Instagram in their droves to shower her with compliments. "Exquisite as is usual," one follower wrote, whilst another added: "Unbelievable."

Holly looked super glam in sequins

As always, the 38-year-old's glam squad were on hand to make sure Holly looked her best for the pre recording of the Dancing on Ice special, which will be shown on 22 December on ITV. Hairstylist Ciler Peksah revealed she gave Holly’s mane a quick chop, and Patsy O’Neill worked her magic, giving the This Morning co-host seriously glowing skin.

Holly's DOI dresses have been incredible of late...

This dress follows on from Monday evening when Holly donned not one, but two show-stopping frocks for the Dancing on Ice press night. Her first number was a gorgeous black, bandeau cut ensemble with white piping by Peter Langner which she wore in the day, then when the evening came, she did a quick outfit change and chose a head-turning pink gown by LA designer Iris Serban.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's High Street Style

The mother-of-three's dress featured incredible ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves and a thigh-high slit and cinched her in at the waist Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her second look, Holly wrote: "A night of two dresses.. pink dream by @iris_serban @dancingonice."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's green sequin skirt has This Morning fans ready for Christmas

As you can imagine, the pink dress of dreams was a huge hit, with many comparing her to Marilyn Monroe. The TV presenter's famous friends also commented on her look, with Kate Thornton simply writing: "Wow!" while BFF Emma Bunton wrote: "Wowzer!!"

READ: Holly Willoughby stuns in the black velvet dress you always wanted on Jonathan Ross

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.