Holly Willoughby stuns in the black velvet dress you always wanted on Jonathan Ross The This Morning co-host looked incredible in her evening dress...

It was such a treat to see Holly Willoughby grace our screens on Saturday evening! The Celebrity Juice star looked amazing on the star-studded Jonathan Ross show, which aired on ITV at 10.25. Keeping it simple, the 38-year-old donned a beautiful black velvet dress by high-end designer Alexandre Vauthier. The number cinched in the star in at the waist and featured three-quarter length sleeves and a racy, plunging neckline. With its delicate ruching and voluminous shape, it's a great design to wear to a party. Priced at £960, the frock is currently available online, and it's also made in a rustic red shade, as well as a champagne gold tone. Accessorising to perfection, the blonde beauty added opaque tights and retro cage heels by Jennifer Chamandi.

Holly looked sensational on the Jonathan Ross Show (Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce @ Rex)

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening - when the show was filmed - sharing a sultry snap, Holly wrote: "Tonight we filmed @thejonathanrossshowofficial ... always such fun with @mewossy @kayo1st @jeremyclarkson1 ... fan girl’d all night over the incredible @lenadunham and #glendajackson ... dress by @alexandrevauthier shoes by @jenniferchamandi." The stylish picture proved hugely popular with her 6 million Instagram fans, who took to the comments section to give it a big thumbs up."So beautiful Holly!" Another added: "Oh Holly, you always look amazing."

plunge-neck ruched mini dress, £960, Alexandre Vauthier at Farfetch

During the show, the mother-of-three chatted about former TOWIE star Gemma Collins returning to the Dancing on Ice Christmas Special. Her appearance has been eagerly awaited - and the Diva Forever star has shared plenty of videos promoting the show on her Instagram feed.

Holly said: "She likes a skate. She actually did really well. There was the moment when she fell last series and nobody wants anybody to get hurt. And thankfully, the reason this is okay to speak about is because she didn't get hurt but she did give us one of the most spectacular falls ever."

