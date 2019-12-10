Holly Willoughby's rainbow jumper dress has This Morning fans rushing to buy The ITV star looks stunning in her latest outfit...

It's only Tuesday, but Holly Willoughby has worn a wide range of outfits already this week! Fresh from her Dancing on Ice photocall the evening before, the 38-year-old looked incredible on This Morning, wearing a rainbow striped dress by high end brand Chinti & Parker. The knitted design had a multicoloured Lurex stripe running throughout it, and was cut in a fitted shape which which gently flared out to an A-line skirt at the hem. Holly added black high heel shoes and left the rest of her outfit simple, letting her dress do the talking. Her followers were big fans of the look, with one writing: "Lovely! Can't beat an all in one dress like that." Another added: "Looks incredible!!! Def need that in my wardrobe…"

We are over the rainbow about Holly's dress

On Monday evening, Holly made sure all eyes were on her at the Dancing on Ice press day. She wore two dresses in total - a gorgeous black ensemble by Peter Langner in the day, and she did a quick outfit change in the evening, wearing a head-turning pink gown by LA designer Iris Serban.

Black Lurex Striped Merino Wool Dress, £395, Chinti & Parker

The mother-of-three's dress featured ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves, a thigh-high slit and a cinched in waist.Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her second look, Holly wrote: "A night of two dresses.. pink dream by @iris_serban @dancingonice."

Holly wore two amazing dresses at the Dancing on Ice press day

Many of Holly's followers were quick to comment on just how much she looked like a movie star in her pink dress of dreams, with many comparing her to Marilyn Monroe.

The TV presenter's famous friends also commented on her look, with Kate Thornton simply writing: "Wow!" while Emma Bunton wrote: "Wowzer!!" One of Holly's fans added: "Aww wow, this looks absolutely beautiful on you." Holly's dress is from Iris Serban's Fall/Winter collection.

