Amanda Holden started off a fresh new week in style on Monday morning as she headed for her daily role on Heart Radio. Pulling out all the stops, the 48-year-old looked radiant in a yellow and black pussy-bow blouse by The Fold and lovely blue mini skirt from Zara. Sadly the skirt is a past season buy, but if you keep scrolling, we've found some great alternatives. We also loved the fact she teamed the look with black tights and an insane pair of black boots, which were from high-end brand Balenciaga. The £995 design have kitten heels and the double B marking on the front. Sharing her latest outfit shot with her 1.9 million Instagram fans, she racked up plenty of admiring comments. One fan wrote: "Killing it!" Another added: "Morning Amanda! Loving the outfit."

We loved Amanda's eye-catching outfit

This year, Amanda has collaborated with fashion brand Fenn Wright Manson and it's been a big hit with shoppers.

Swanfield Blouse, £195, The Fold

Speaking about what's coming up in the SS20 range in an interview with the brand last week, the blonde beauty said: "We've brought in more trousery things, lots of things you might wear for a special event like a wedding or a Christening, very feminine lace and really gorgeous pastel colours. And again timeless."

Get the look! Blue skirt, £19.99, Zara

She added: "They are things you can keep in your wardrobe for ages because they’re beautifully made. The spring collection is based around women I look up to or have inspired me, so some are friends and some are just women I think are fabulous."

BB ankle boots, £995, Balenciaga at My Theresa

And remarking on how it feels when she sees people wearing her designs, Amanda explained: "It is like a dream come true. I’ve got sketches of clothes in my school books for my favourite subjects History and English."

MORE: Amanda Holden's £15 black & red dotty blouse has Instagram heading to Very

"So, it's always been in the back of my mind. I am fortunate enough to be in the profession I'm in, where amazing designers want to lend you their things. I would alter things to make them look better on me and all those little tips I’ve carried with me into these designs which are flattering for everyone, like cinching in waists, skirts and pleats."

READ: The best party dresses that will make you shine at your Christmas party...

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.