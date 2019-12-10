Amanda Holden is classically stylish in sparkly Sandro black blouse

Amanda Holden is a big fan of colourful, fancy clothes and we love seeing what she wears next. But occasionally, you'll see the ITV favourite sporting something a little more simple, and that's just what she did on Tuesday morning for her daily role on Heart Radio. Teaming a pair of black trousers with boots, it appeared she teamed the getup with a generic black blouse. But if you look closer, the collar was actually covered in sparkles. Cute, right? And what's more, it's perfect for this time of year. The top is by Sandro and you can pick it up for £92 online.

Amanda's black outfit had a sparkly twist

The man behind this look is stylist Karl Willett. The talented professional sorts out all of Amanda's outfits and in the summer, HELLO! had a fab chat with him about all things fashion.

Polo shirt with jewelled collar, £93, Sandro

One of the things we love the TV presenter's professional wardrobe is her clothes are always accessible and easy to get hold of. Karl explained: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re create these looks from the high street."

READ: The best party dresses that will make you shine at your Christmas party...

Tuesday was a special day for the 48-year-old - she celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary. In celebration of the big day, the blonde beauty went on a date night with her husband, and even managed to fit in a hair makeover for the occasion. The BGT judge was pictured with a slightly feathered, layered style that featured a sweeping fringe. Her hair looked glossy and healthy and she revealed that it was her own natural mane, with zero help from extensions. Taking to Instagram with an up-close shot of her 'do, she wrote: "Cheeky Monday night date with my #mylub. Thanks to @JayBirmingham for all my #naturalhair."

MORE: Amanda Holden wows Instagram fans in a blue Zara skirt and £995 Balenciaga heels

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.