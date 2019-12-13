Strictly's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman wow in sequinned Galvan dress and Zara shirt for live final The most incredible looks for the final!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final calls for a whole host of showstopping outfits, and Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman certainly pulled out all the stops tonight. The presenters shone as brightly as the show’s glitterball trophy in their stylish ensembles and proved that time and time again Strictly is the perfect place to get festive outfit inspo.

Tess, who works on her looks with stylist James Yardley, wore a stylish sequinned dress by designer Galvan, while her co-presenter Claudia Winkleman stuck to her usual quirky style in a black Safiyaa trousers, and a white shirt with black necktie from Zara.

Tess Daly wore a sequinned Galvan gown for the Strictly final

Tess styled her look with a pair of chic heels from designer Sophia Webster. She styled her hair down and sleek and added some David M Robinson earrings to complete the look. We found her dress available to buy in the sale at Net-a-Porter now, but you’ll need to be quick - this one’s perfect for Christmas parties! The cutout sequinned tulle gown currently has 30 percent off its original price of £1,595 and is available for £1,116.50 in sizes 12 and 14.

Galvan cutout sequinned tulle gown, £1,116.50, Net-a-Porter

Claudia Winkleman wore a £25.99 Zara blouse at the Strictly final

Claudia’s outfit, meanwhile, included a high street shirt from Zara. She wore her hair in its usual messy wave style and added minimal jewellery. Her shirt is available to shop now from Zara, and with its ruffled detailing and black necktie, this is a chic twist on a wardrobe staple and a bargain at £25.99.

Ruffled blouse with bow, £25.99, Zara

Tess recently admitted that while she loves to dress up for the show, it’s important to be comfortable for a big evening of work. "I love wearing colour where possible and it was that sort of dress that is not wearing you. I felt really comfortable in it and that's really important to me in my job, because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly," she said. "Truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight."

