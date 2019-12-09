Strictly fans are swooning over Tess Daly’s Rixo sequin dress

As Strictly Come Dancing nears the end of its 2019 season, the celebrities and their professional dance partners are turning up the heat. But it wasn't just the revelation about who would make it to the final and be in with a chance to lift the glitterball trophy that had us gripped to our screens on Sunday night. Presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stunned viewers yet again with their outfit choices, proving that Strictly's sequins and the Christmas party season are a match made in heaven - we've had plenty of outfit inspiration over the last few weeks already.

Tess, who works on her looks with stylist James Yardley, looked beautiful in a sequin midi dress with teal, black and blue diagonal stripes which is from one of her go-to designers, Rixo. The 60s style dress features long bell sleeves, cut out detailing around her shoulders and a daring low back held together with a statement black bow. With its cool wintery colours, the £385 Celia dress is the perfect way to steal the show this party season. And we weren't the only ones loving the outfit, with one fan writing on Twitter: "that's a Christmassy number you've got on tonight #TessDaly," while another said: "Tess looks like a mermaid in that dress and I want it," and a third added: "I want Tess Daly’s dress on 'Strictly the results' I don’t even wear dresses!"

Celia striped sequin dress, £385, Rixo @ Harvey Nichols

The blonde beauty has worn other sparkly numbers by the label during this season of Strictly, including the pastel striped sequin dress which James described as "casual yet cool, with a little Strictly sequin glamour", and the high-neck metallic gold dress.

“RIXO’s got an amazing array of sequins this season and I’ve been loving the fit and style when we’ve tried them on Tess dress during fittings,” James previously told HELLO!. Speaking of her Strictly wardrobe, 50-year-old Tess revealed that the floaty shapes are really easy to wear and the striped Rixo dress has been her favourite outfit she has worn on the BBC show so far.

Tyra striped sequin dress, was £385, now £269.50, Rixo @ Net-a-Porter

"I love wearing colour where possible and it was that sort of dress that is not wearing you. I felt really comfortable in it and that's really important to me in my job, because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly," she said. "Truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight."

On Sunday, the former model kept all eyes on the dress by adding a simple pair of Hoop Station earrings, Sophia Webster black heels and her blonde hair in a blow-dried straight style. Her co-host Claudia looked equally glamorous wearing a classic black halterneck jumpsuit. Both presenters opted for black on Saturday night as well, with Claudia rocking a chic Galvin all-in-one tux suit while Tess showed off a girly one-shouldered bespoke Suzanne Neville dress.

