Ronan Keating's wife Storm looked stunning in a pale pink strapless dress as she attended the 13th annual Emeralds & Ivy Ball in partnership with Cancer Research UK and The Marie Keating Foundation on Saturday. The Herve Leger gown featured his signature bandage style at the top which perfectly accentuated the mother-of-one's blossoming baby bump before flowing into a mermaid skirt. However, there's bad news for those hoping to get their hands on the £1,565 dress - it has already sold out on The Outnet.

Storm, 38, paired it with a simple gold bracelet and a pair of delicate diamond drop earrings. To finish off her look, the Australian fashion designer styled her blonde hair in glam bouncy waves and opted for neutral makeup that complimented her dress, with soft pink blusher and nude lipstick. Her husband looked equally as chic in a metallic suit jacket and black bow tie, while their two-year-old son Cooper opted for a similar outfit in a sweet black tuxedo, bow tie and white trainers.

MORE: Amanda Holden’s sparkly M&S knit is in the sale

Hosted by Ronan, the star-studded fundraising gala dinner, which took place at Old Billingsgate in London and also attracted names such as Mike and Zara Tindall, raised money for the Cancer Awareness Roadshow Units. The former The Voice producer wrote on Instagram: "So humbled and proud that our 13th annual Emeralds & Ivy Ball raised over £1 million pounds again last night." She continued by showing her appreciation for those involved in organising and executing the event, including the sponsors, Will Young, Billy Ocean and DJ Ashley James. "Of course we couldn’t have achieved these numbers without the heart and generosity of all the wonderful people in the room, as well as those who donated to our insane auction prizes. So thank you so much to all!! Ro and I are so incredibly grateful," she said.

The pair announced they were expecting their second child at the end of November, announcing the exciting news to their Instagram fans with a picture of Cooper kissing Storm's neat bump. The caption read: "Another little Keating on the way" and Amanda Holden, Vogue Williams and Denise van Outen were among those to congratulate them.

READ: Sienna Miller's Gucci tights are going straight on our Christmas list