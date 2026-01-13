Sofia Richie reveals sex of baby no. 2 following pajama-themed shower

Sofia Richie revealed at her intimate baby shower that her 19-month-old daughter, Eloise Grainge, will soon be welcoming a little brother.

The social media star took to Instagram to share snaps from the special event, which was decorated in the style of a country club with a pajama-themed dress code.

© Instagram Baby on board Sofia quietly announced her baby's sex underneath a photo of the stylish place settings from her baby shower, writing: "Celebrating Eloise's soon-to-be brother." Elsewhere on Instagram, the mom of one reposted a photo from her friend, which read: "Showering boy mamma to be." Sofia was glowing in a yellow silk pajama set with a yellow robe featuring black polka dots.

© Instagram The Grainge Club She accessorized with stacked silver necklaces and diamond earrings, and wore her blonde hair in a neat bob brushing her shoulders. Her guests enjoyed an afternoon at what she dubbed "The Grainge Club", a homage to the country clubs of old (and her husband's last name), complete with an Old Money aesthetic.

© Instagram The big news Sofia, who married her record executive husband, Elliott Grainge, in 2023, announced she was expecting her second child with him on October 16. The blonde beauty shared an Instagram snap of herself in a mirror as she proudly showcased her growing baby bump. "On my way to launch these babies [baby emoji] + @srgatelier," she captioned the post.

© Instagram Looking back The couple welcomed Eloise in May 2024, and Sofia shared an emotional post to celebrate her first birthday a year later. "I didn't realize her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me," she began in the caption. "On one hand, it's the most amazing, beautiful milestone. On the other hand, I look back and realize those tiny little moments are something I'll never get back. Watching her grow has been a gift. My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her." "She has given me purpose, and I am nothing without her. Elliot and I couldn't love anything in this life more. I don't know what I did to deserve my little buggie, but all I know is my heaven is right here on earth with her. So beyond blessed," she concluded.

Baby mama The SRG Atelier founder previously shared her hopes for her family with Vogue during her pregnancy with Eloise. "I want to raise a smart, kind person," she told the publication. "I really value manners and being polite and being kind to everyone because that was instilled in me at a young age."