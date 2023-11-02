9 best pairs of patterned tights to shop this season - plus how to style them

Anyone else have a love/hate relationship with tights? As the weather starts to get colder, they keep us warm and hide a multitude of sins (who needs fake tan?), but they haven't always been chic.
Now, however, a patterned pair is one of the easiest ways to make a statement with an otherwise very ordinary outfit. Case in point? Chanel, Gucci and Fendi's coveted logo printed tights which took social media by storm. One of the most accessible ways to wear your favourite designer label, they're now ironically notoriously difficult to get hold of, but the high street has plenty of equally stylish pairs to elevate your look.
Celebrities wearing patterned tights
Katie Holmes loves styling her LBD's with polka dot tights, pictured above in a Saint Laurent mini dress with ITEM m6 tights. Sienna Miller is more of a Gucci girl, appropriately wearing her GG-logo jacquard mesh pair witha crystal-embellished mini dressto the SS20 show in Milan.
More recently, Victoria Beckham has been stepping out in patterned tights, wearing hers with a blazer dress at her fragrance launch in Paris, while Adwoa Aboah styled a subtle fishnet pair with a high-slit black midi dress for the Gucci Cosmos party in London last month.
The moral of the story? Patterned tights look amazing with a little black dress. Let them have the spotlight and keep the rest of the outfit fairly simple. Not a mini dress kind of girl? Style fishnet tights scattered with diamanté jewels underneath a pair of trousers with a stiletto shoe to liven up your look.
The best patterned tights to shop this season
From polka dot to diamanté to logo-adorned, here are nine of the most stylish pairs to wear from the likes of Gucci, Wolford, Calzedonia and FALKE.
FALKE Polka Dot Tights
FALKE Patterned Tights
Denier: 15
Matte or glossy: Matte
Sizes available: S-L
FALKE's bestselling polka dot tights tights are super sheer (15 denier) and totally seamless, so your dress can be as mini as you like with no risk of visible lines. Made using a high-quality knitting process, they have a double-stretch texture to ensure a second-skin fit.
Calzedonia Sun and Moon Flock Sheer Tights
Calzedonia Patterned Tights
Denier: 30
Matte or glossy: Matte
Sizes available: XS/S and M/L
Part of Calzedonia's new Astrological collection, these celestial tights will add something unique to all of your outfits. Adorned with moons and stars, we love them styled them with an oversized blazer and loafers.
Gucci Lurex Tights
Gucci Patterned Tights
Denier: 30
Matte or glossy: Matte with metallic detail
Sizes available: S-L
If you want the real deal, these Gucci tights are still available at NET-A-PORTER and they're so perfect for party season. Woven with the label's logo, they also feature shimmering silver threads.
ASOS Patterned Tights
Denier: Unknown
Matte or glossy: Matte
Sizes available: XS-L
These pelerine style tights from ASOS are semi sheer with a diamond-shaped pattern and have a high-waisted cut. They have only five star reviews thanks to their comfortable fit and if you want to get your hands on them, you'll have to act fast.
New Look Black Bow Tights
New Look Patterned Tights
Denier: Unknown
Matte or glossy: Matte
Sizes available: S/M and M/L
If you don't want to spend upwards of £10 on a pair of tights, head to New Look. These Gucci lookalikes are adorned with delicate designer-style bow detail and look much more expensive than their price tag.
Marine Serre Crescent Moon Jacquard Tights
Marine Serre Patterned Tights
Denier: 30
Matte or glossy: Matte
Sizes available: XS - XL
Tights don't come much cooler than this logo-adorned pair by French fashion house Marine Serre. The iconic Crescent Moon motif decorates them in a geometric jacquard, all finished with a scalloped waistband. We love them styled with a leather skirt.
Boux Avenue Micro Spot Tights
Boux Avenue Patterned Tights
Denier: 20
Matte or glossy: Glossy
Sizes: S-L
For an affordable polka dot pair, Boux Avenue's patterned tights are just £8 but made from quality Italian yarn that reviews say doesn't rip or roll down. They're high-waisted with subtle seams.
Topshop Diamanté Tights
Topshop Patterned Tights
Denier: Unknown
Matte or glossy: Glossy
Sizes available: One size
Topshop's festive tights feature all-over diamanté embellishments, a flattering high-rise waist and comfy elasticated waistband. Style them with a mini skirt and ballet flats or Mary Janes for a preppy look this party season.
Wolford Josey Tights
Wolford Patterned Tights
Denier: 20
Matte or glossy: Matte
Sizes available: S-L
Add some sex appeal to your little black dresses with Wolford's leopard print tights. We'd style them with a pair of pointed stilettos and a smokey eye for a vampy look this holiday season.