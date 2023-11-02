9 best pairs of patterned tights to shop this season - plus how to style them

Anyone else have a love/hate relationship with tights? As the weather starts to get colder, they keep us warm and hide a multitude of sins (who needs fake tan?), but they haven't always been chic.

Now, however, a patterned pair is one of the easiest ways to make a statement with an otherwise very ordinary outfit. Case in point? Chanel, Gucci and Fendi's coveted logo printed tights which took social media by storm. One of the most accessible ways to wear your favourite designer label, they're now ironically notoriously difficult to get hold of, but the high street has plenty of equally stylish pairs to elevate your look.

Celebrities wearing patterned tights

(L-R Adwoa Aboah, Sienna Miller, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham)

Katie Holmes loves styling her LBD's with polka dot tights, pictured above in a Saint Laurent mini dress with ITEM m6 tights. Sienna Miller is more of a Gucci girl, appropriately wearing her GG-logo jacquard mesh pair with a crystal-embellished mini dress to the SS20 show in Milan.

More recently, Victoria Beckham has been stepping out in patterned tights, wearing hers with a blazer dress at her fragrance launch in Paris, while Adwoa Aboah styled a subtle fishnet pair with a high-slit black midi dress for the Gucci Cosmos party in London last month.

The moral of the story? Patterned tights look amazing with a little black dress. Let them have the spotlight and keep the rest of the outfit fairly simple. Not a mini dress kind of girl? Style fishnet tights scattered with diamanté jewels underneath a pair of trousers with a stiletto shoe to liven up your look.

The best patterned tights to shop this season

From polka dot to diamanté to logo-adorned, here are nine of the most stylish pairs to wear from the likes of Gucci, Wolford, Calzedonia and FALKE.