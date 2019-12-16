Laura Tobin's £19.50 Marks & Spencer pencil skirt is just what you need for the office The ITV star delights in a brand new outfit from the high street…

How stylish did Laura Tobin look on Monday morning? Up bright an early for her slot on Good Morning Britain, the brunette beauty dazzled fans in a very Christmassy outfit. She wore a gorgeous gold sparkly jumper with the words 'Golden Girl' emblazoned on the front. We're a little bit obsessed with this fine knit, which has been worn by TV veterans Holly Willoughby and Lorraine Kelly. It costs £45 and is from Joanie, and currently, all sizes are available. The mother-of-one tucked the top into the high waistband of her black pencil skirt, which came from Marks & Spencer and cost just £19.50. Result, right? The sophisticated black, figure-hugging design is made in a stretchy material so it's super comfy.It's finished with belt loops so you can complete the look with your favourite belt - just like Laura.

The skirt has racked up plenty of rave reviews online. One shopper headed to the M&S website and wrote: "I am delighted with this skirt as the fit is perfect for me. I have it in navy and black which are ideal for the office. I would prefer it if they were lined but would not expect it for the price of £19.50."

Black pencil skirt, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Another added: "Brilliant skirt, superb fit and very reasonably priced. Would recommend as this is so very versatile for many occasions." Well, you can't say fairer than that, can you?

Charlotte Hawkins also featured on the show, and she delighted fans with her red knitted dress which came from Sosandar. She teamed the look with nude heels by Carvela and wore her hair in a loose and lightly waved style.

Golden Girl Slogan Jumper, £45, Joanie

Both ladies outfits were put together by Debbie Harper, the stylist known as 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram. Thankfully for us, Debbie always lists where her clients outfits are from, which means we can get straight online and can order them, ASAP...

