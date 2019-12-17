Kate Garraway’s pink wide-leg trousers are perfect for party season We need these in our lives!

Kate Garraway might be resting after her stint on this year’s I’m A Celeb, but the presenter has been stepping up more than ever in the style stakes. Yesterday the Smooth Radio presenter arrived at the studios wearing an on-trend colour block look of a red tie-neck blouse along with a stunning pair of pink wide-leg trousers that we think could be the perfect party dress alternative.

Luckily, we know exactly where you can get your hands on the stand-out bottoms, and they’re from a high street favourite. Kate shared an Instagram picture of her outfit, revealing that the trousers are from Boden - and the good news is, they’re currently half price!

Satin wide-leg trousers, were £90, now £45, Boden

The satin wide leg styles also come in black, if the bright pink isn’t quite the colour for you.

Satin wide-leg trousers, were £90, now £45, Boden

We love her choice as it’s something a little different from the sea of sequins on the high street at this time of year, but still looks festive enough to be worn to a Christmas party. We’d add a simple camisole top or, like Kate, choose a colour blocking option. Red and pink is the colour palette of the moment, and the 52-year-old’s silk blouse from Ellie Lines is the perfect example of why it works.

Silk blouse, £295, Ellie Lines

While she looks on top of the world, Kate recently admitted that she’s been struggling to sleep since leaving the Aussie jungle. Shortly after landing back in the UK, the star shared a video on Instagram of herself wide awake at 4am, and wrote: "Home!!! And seriously wide awake at 4am - jet lagged!!" Kate's campmate Jacqueline Jossa admitted she was also finding it hard to sleep through the night, agreeing: "Wide awake!" Kate sympathised with her, writing: "@jacjossa so glad not just me!! Hope you get to sleep later!"

Well, she certainly looks bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to us!

