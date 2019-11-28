Kate Garraway stuns I'm a Celebrity viewers in a £25 Very swimsuit

One of the most iconic moments in any season of I'm a Celebrity is when the celebrities dare to bare all for the ice-cold water of the jungle shower, aka the waterfall. However, many of the stars on this year's show have kept their shower time to a minimum, so how are we supposed to get our summer wardrobe inspiration? Kate Garraway came to the rescue, wowing viewers as she showed off her fabulous figure in a cobalt blue swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline. If you're jetting off for some winter sun or want to get in some early shopping for your next holiday, the Very swimwear is a bargain buy with a £25 pricetag.

The Good Morning Britain star recently revealed the secret behind how she got her toned bikini body. She is reported to have dropped a huge two stone before joining the ITV show after adopting some simple diet and lifestyle changes. Reducing her consumption of caffeine and chocolate, which she said she used to heavily rely on during her unusual shifts, was one of her biggest changes. The mum-of-two told Fit & Well magazine: "I stopped drinking caffeine and now I eat avocados obsessively because I found one of the diets was high in good fat, medium protein and zero sugar – which is a bit extreme for me. But eating avocados and low-sugar foods help keep my energy levels up."

As well as recently taking in the 45 mile Palace to Palace bike ride with her GMB co-stars Richard Arnold and Ben Shepherd, she also said her children are partly responsible for helping her keep fit. "I feel so much better if I do a lot of exercise but I find it really hard to do. So I make sure I walk everywhere really fast, so I'm sweaty and feel out of breath. I run to school four or five days a week to collect the kids," she continued.

Ditching their red shorts and walking boots, campmate Nadine Coyle joined Kate, 52, for some sunbathing in the hot Australian weather recently, where they bonded over how much they missed their children. And it seems Kate's family is missing her too! Derek Draper revealed he is struggling to match his wife's cooking abilities, posting a photo of the pre-prepared potato and roast chicken he bought for their children. He wrote: "Mum @kategarraway is in the jungle. Dad has never cooked a proper meal in his life. Daughter demands her usual Sunday Roast "Mum would do it if she were here". So Dad's doing his best, though you might spot a few cheats. Any suggestions for shortcuts for stuffing or does it have to go on the oven? #ImACeleb #Dadscooking #stillbetterthanjunglefood."

