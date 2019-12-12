See Nadine, Kate and Jacqueline's glam transformations since leaving I’m A Celeb From jungle casual to celeb chic

Just as we were becoming used to Nadine Coyle, Kate Garraway and Jacqueline Jossa wearing their cargo shorts and red tops, they’re out of the I'm A Celeb jungle and dressed up in their finery - and what a stylish bunch they are! Nadine in particular has been wowing in a number of cool outfits, and we’re already thinking about trying her look for ourselves.

The singer was pictured in Heathrow airport shortly after landing back in the UK wearing a checked suit, heels and a white duster coat. And while her outfit might look designer, turns out it’s almost all from the high street - and totally affordable, too.

Nadine’s plaid trouser suit is from online retailer PrettyLittleThing, and while it’s currently sold out, there’s another just like it for just £60.

Brown check trousers, £25, and blazer, £35, PrettyLittleThing

Meanwhile, her shoes are from Zara, and her classic trench coat style is from Topshop - and soon to be in our wardrobes!

Cream twill belted coat, £89, Topshop

She also wore a stunning polka dot wrap dress while still in Australia, which is a complete bargain at just £14.

Cream polka dot wrap midi dress, £14, Missguided

But Nadine’s not the only one showing off her style. Jungle queen Jacqueline Jossa wore a stunning House of CB dress for her official photocall after leaving the show.

Marcia dress, £119, House of cb

While Kate Garraway looked stunning in the perfect holiday playsuit.

The red style is from I Saw It First, and is still available to shop in selected sizes.

Red puff sleeve tailored playsuit, £13.50, I Saw It First

It might be freezing cold here in the UK, but their stylish looks have us excited for warmer days.

