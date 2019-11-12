Kate Garraway is jungle ready in stunning tiger print maxi dress as she lands in Oz for I'm A Celebrity The Good Morning Britain presenter wore a £319 maxi dress

Kate Garraway roared into Australia on Monday evening wearing a very fitting tiger print frock ahead of her appearance in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The Good Morning Britain presenter took the jungle theme and ran with it, wearing a gorgeous £319 wrap maxi dress by Primrose Park in an eye-catching orange colourway with tiger stripes in contrasting black. The 'Coco' dress is made from a silk viscose mix and features a figure-flattering nipped in waist, kimono style sleeves and a panelled flared skirt, with Kate completing her look with a pair of studded suede ankle boots.

Kate Garraway looked stunning in her tiger print maxi dress

The 52-year-old looked fresh-faced despite her gruelling long journey into Brisbane Airport, keeping her makeup minimal – although it looks like Kate may have had a fresh spray tan ahead of her appearance as she sported a very healthy glow. Her blonde locks were worn down with a slight wave and her accessories were kept to a bare minimum with just a watch and her wedding band on display. Kate also appears to have added a pair of trusty false eyelashes to keep her peepers looking wide awake.

The TV presenter is a huge fan of the time-saving technique, previously telling HELLO! that she doesn't leave the house without a pair as they help speed up her early morning starts. She told us: "Well if I've been on Good Morning Britain that morning - pretty quick. I'm always very tempted to leave my false eyelashes on and keep my blow dry from the morning too - it's one of the great advantages of working on a Friday - you're ready for Friday night. Otherwise, it depends where I'm going. Everything always starts with a blowdry and a strip of false lashes!"

Her falsies will come in handy as she'll soon be stripped of her luxury creature-comforts when I'm A Celeb kicks off on ITV on Sunday 17 November. We can't wait to see how she gets on…

