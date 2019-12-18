Kate Garraway clearly got bored of wearing her jungle outfit from I’m A Celebrity quickly, as the presenter has been pictured in a selection of bright and colourful clothes since returning home to the UK. After wearing a stunning pair of pink trousers yesterday morning, she changed into a gorgeous red and blue animal skirt with a festive Christmas jumper.

The 52-year-old uploaded a video of the look to her Instagram page, and revealed that the colourful ensemble was actually styled by her jungle campmate, Jacqueline Jossa! She wrote: “Ok pressed the full-on #christmas button today - after all, what says festive more than multicoloured pom-poms!!??!! Actually today I am styled by #junglequeen @jacjossa . We were chatting about Xmas jumpers in the camp (funny what you talk about when you are rustling up some kangaroo tail for dinner !!??!!) and I said I loved them but never knew what to put with them other than leggings and she suggested a long skirt . Is this what you had in mind @jacjossa !!??”

We love the look - so much so, that we’re rushing to get our hands on the stunning skirt that’ll work for any season. Luckily for us, it’s currently reduced in the Boden sale.

Pleated skirt, £96, Boden

And if red isn’t exactly your colour, you can get it in three more different designs.

Pleated skirt, £72, Boden

Pleated skirt, £96, Boden

Pleated skirt, £96, Boden

While we’re all beginning to wind down for Christmas, Kate is just getting started. She was back at work presenting her Smooth Radio show yesterday, and even had a cheeky visit from jungle pals Roman and Nadine.

We’re certainly glad to have her back and giving us fashion inspo once again.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.