Christine Lampard’s gold dress is the perfect alternative to sequins

If you’re sick of the sight of sequins and there’s still a week until Christmas, Christine Lampard has the perfect antidote. The presenter wore a stunning gold metallic dress from high street favourite Monsoon yesterday - and not a scratchy sequin in sight! The simple frock looked stunning on Christine as she fronted the show.

And if you loved her look, the good news is you can get it for a bargain price from high street favourite Monsoon. The stunning style, which comes with long sleeves and flattering twist detailing at the waist, is reduced in the high street store’s pre-Christmas sale.

Vanessa twist midi dress, was £99, now £69, Monsoon

The high street has plenty of similar styles available right now, if that’s not exactly what you’re looking for.

Metallic satin midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

Midi dress with belt, £85, ASOS

Christine has been keeping busy in the run-up to Christmas with work, but she’ll be taking some time to celebrate her wedding anniversary this week. She married Frank Lampard on 20th December 2015, and on yesterday’s Loose Women admitted that the marriage helped cement their relationship.

“I felt different the second I got married, something in me changed,” she said.

“Even the next day I remember we woke up and said ‘Oh my God. We're Mr and Mrs’, when we finally got round to doing it, it's the best thing ever. It was just such a lovely special day for all of us.”

Sweet!

We can’t wait to see how they celebrate their anniversary and Christmas.

