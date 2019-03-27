Christine Lampard's green polka dot dress she wore on Loose Women is still SUCH a big hit We need this high street dress

Christine Lampard lit up the screen on Loose Women last week in a green polka dot dress and we have been thinking about it ever since. The £89 frock is from cool gal high street brand & Other Stories and is currently available online - but a few sizes have sold out already. The button-up number has a pointed collar, a flowy A-line skirt, a defining waist-tie as well as duo button cuffs. Nude high heels were added into the mix and the wife of former footballer Frank Lampard wore her raven hair loose with a delicate curl. This look was put together by Angie Smith - the same stylist that puts together all of Holly Willoughby's outfits.

Christine looked incredible in her green polka-dot dress on Loose Women

Angie always finds a way of keeping in touch with Christine, even if she is unavailable. Last year, the former One Show host shared a shot of her in her bedroom and captioned it: "Over the phone fittings with this beauty," proving the duo work together to create the perfect look for television.

£89, & Other Stories

"I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time," the mother-of-two explained. "She is just fantastic, she gets my body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant."

WATCH: Christine talks pregnancy on Lorraine

You may notice that 40-year-old Christine looked very fresh-faced on the show. But in an interview with The Express, the ITV star refreshingly revealed she does get the odd spot.

"I get breakouts so easily, and I also suffer from skin pigmentation, so I'm quite conscious of what I put on my face," she explained. There are some makeup products that Christine regularly relies on to get her red carpet-ready. "I adore Chanel foundation and Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara," she shared. "I've used the mascara for about 25 years and couldn't be without it!"

