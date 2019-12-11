Whether it's to dress up jeans or to keep warm over a dress, a blazer is a staple item for everyone's wardrobe. And Christine Lampard has just shown us it is just as useful during the festive party season! During ICAP's charity day, the Loose Women panellist joined a number of other celebrities, including Claudia Winkleman, Harry Redknapp and Kelly Brooke, to answer phone calls to help raise money for more than 120 charities around the world. For the event in London, Christine dressed to impress in chic business attire, which consisted of a black tweed blazer with a subtle gold thread. It looks like the perfect item to dress for the office and the party season all in one!

If you're considering getting your hands on the metallic piece then now is the time, as the Equipment jacket currently on sale at Saks for £263, down from £439. With some sizes already sold out, it won't be around for long. She paired it with an effortlessly natural makeup look, maroon nails and styled her dark hair in loose waves.

Equipment metallic tweed blazer, was £439, now £263

A picture she posted on Instagram shows the ITV favourite holding a phone to her ear with the busy call centre behind her. In the caption, she wrote: "#Thank you @icapcharityday for a great day! That’s just me casually trading a few million pounds. All for a good cause @princestrust." Founded in 1976 by Prince Charles, The Prince's Trust aims to help vulnerable 11 to 30-year-olds get into jobs, education and training.

The 40-year-old also wowed in a similarly understated glittery roll neck from Marks & Spencer on Loose Women recently, and the £25 sparkly number also comes in navy blue and burgundy. "I like relatively simple cut clothes," she said in an ITV interview. "I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered. I dress on how I feel."

