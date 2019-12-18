Ruth Langsford is wowing Instagram fans with her sequin midi skirt And you can get it on the high street!

With a week to go until Christmas Day, we’re officially declaring it all-out sequin time - and so, apparently, is Ruth Langsford, who wore the most stunning sequinned skirt on yesterday’s This Morning. The presenter showed off her style on Instagram, writing: “Christmas shimmy in @warehouseuk sequin skirt and @dorothyperkins lurex jumper.” We love the look!

Fans loved the outfit, and couldn’t resist commenting on her post. One wrote: “Love your skirt, it looks fabulous on you,” while another admitted: “Thank you for sharing Ruth, you looked magnificent today and I've been stalking your Instagram in the hope you would share. Thank you so much... Happy Christmas.”

After some searching, we found Ruth’s exact skirt available to buy online - but sadly, it’s out of stock in most sizes. But there’s always a chance that your local Warehouse, Debenhams or John Lewis might have it available if you just can’t resist.

Sequin midi skirt, £65, Warehouse

Luckily the high street is awash with stunning sequinned buys right now, so you’re never far away from some sparkle. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best buys similar to Ruth’s:

Sequin split midi skirt, £29, Topshop

Sequin midi skirt, £49.99, Mango

Earlier this week Ruth and Eamonn enjoyed a festive feast with their co-stars Gino D'Acampo and John Barrowman. Ruth shared a video of the group sitting around a table laid out with all the Christmas trimmings, while raising a glass of prosecco, during a segment on Monday's show. "Cheers," she wrote in the caption. Eamonn and Ruth are currently presenting This Morning in the lead-up to the big day, while regular daytime hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holiday.

We’re glad to have them back!

