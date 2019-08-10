Ruth Langsford's ultra-chic Marks & Spencer trousers are a TOTAL steal Looking lovely!

Ruth Langsford has been shopping at Marks & Spencer again! The presenter certainly impressed fans with her latest This Morning outfit, which featured an ultra-flattering pair of tailored trousers from her favourite high-street brand. She teamed the classic skinny-fit ankle grazers with a leopard-print blouse from Damsel In A Dress, £85, and a pair of chic Kurt Geiger heels. Sharing the look on Instagram as she sashayed down the This Morning catwalk with Love Island's Ovie Soko, she wrote: "Cat that got the cream springs to mind… him obvs!! Thank you @oviesoko for lending a hand! Blouse @lovedamsel, trousers @marksandspencer, shoes @kurtgeiger."

Ruth wore a pair of chic M&S trousers

The star's latest M&S picks are thought to be the Per Una Ankle Grazer Trousers, which cost £39.50 and are available in three leg lengths - handy! Luckily, most sizes are still in stock, but Ruth's high-street outfits tend to sell out pretty quickly - so head to your your nearest Marks & Sparks sharpish if you fancy a pair.

MORE: These celebrities LOVE wearing Marks & Spencer! Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby and more

It's no surprise Ruth has worn yet another piece from M&S on the ITV show - her wardrobe is full of bargains from her favourite shop. For her return to This Morning after the sad passing of her sister Julia, she chose a pretty floral dress from the brand, which quickly sold out - and the following day, she wore a printed maxi skirt which also flew off the shelves.

Marks & Spencer Ankle Grazer Trousers, £39.50 (available here)

On Wednesday's show, she again stayed loyal to Marks & Spencer, wearing a bargain pair of block-heel sandals from the British staple. She even recently gave husband Eamonn Holmes his very own M&S makeover, picking out some trendy clothes for him after admitting she wasn't keen on his colourful holiday style!

MORE: Marks & Spencer's Breton stripe top is JUST like Carole Middleton's sailor style

Earlier in the show, Ruth admitted she wasn't particularly sure about a neon green polo shirt that Eamonn is partial to. "I always say, mostly you always look very nice, I don't buy your clothes you do all that, but sometimes on holiday it's like you go a bit rogue," she said. "He's got a neon green one and a neon pink one."

Eamonn's M&S makeover

Later, she showed off her husband's new look on Instagram, writing: "I'd like to couple up with this boy because... I like his new summer style (chosen by me!)," she wrote on Instagram. "@eamonnholmes is wearing a jacket, polo shirt & chinos from @marksandspencer, trainers from @asos."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.