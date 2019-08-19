Ruth Langsford's £25 Tesco dress she wore on This Morning has ALREADY sold out Ruth's got serious selling power...

We are loving seeing Ruth and Eamonn back on This Morning this summer as they cover for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and the pair have never looked better. Ruth in particular is seen a style icon in her own right by many and we have been enjoying all her outfits, particularly her high street ones. On Monday's show, the ITV favourite wore a lovely cream dress that was emblazoned with brown polka dots. The dress came from F&F at Tesco and costs just £25. Bargain. However, as soon as Ruth shared the dress on Instagram, it sold out at a record rate - there's now only a size 6 left at Next, the only place the brand is stock online. Don't give up though; the label is available in Tesco stores around the country, so you may have more luck when you are doing your weekly shop.

Ruth looked incredible in her sellout dress

The 59-year-old has been wearing lots of inexpensive frocks since her return to This Morning. Marks & Spencer is one of her fave places to shop and last month she chose a pretty midi - the brand's 'Floral-Print Waisted Midi Dress', which was reduced from £55 to £34 in the sale. Once again, the presenter caused a sell-out after she wore it on the show. Who needs the 'Kate Effect' when you have Ruth, right?

£25, F&F @ Next

The blonde beauty even made her catwalk debut in March, sashaying down the runway for QVC UK, where she has a range.We loved her sassy attitude!

MORE: Ruth Langsford's ultra-chic Marks & Spencer trousers are a TOTAL steal

Ruth even posted a video of herself leading a group of women down the QVC runway, dressed in a pair of skinny jeans, khaki blazer and snakeskin boots. You go girl! She launched her fashion line with QVCUK in November 2017 and often wears pieces from her collection when she's out and about.

READ: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m Surrey mansion

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.