Ruth Langsford just wore a bargain dress from TESCO on This Morning - but it's selling out fast Supermarket chic IS a thing

Didn't Ruth Langsford look lovely on Tuesday's episode of This Morning? If you've got your eye on her pretty floral midi dress, you're in luck - as it's a bargain number from supermarket Tesco! Ruth's F&F dress costs just £26 and can be purchased in stores or online at Next - and we're not surprised it's already sold out in a number of sizes. The presenter teamed the minty pastel dress with her trademark blonde bob, statement hoop earrings and chic nude heels - we love this look!

Ruth wore the F&F Mint Daisy Print Midi Shirt Dress, £26 (available here)

Ruth isn't the only ITV star who is loving supermarket style at the moment - Lorraine Kelly recently wowed viewers by wearing a £25 Asda dress that was an uncanny dupe of a Victoria Beckham design, and Charlotte Hawkins also wore a leopard-print number by the bargain brand in May. Susannah Reid rocked a red Asda dress recently, too – perhaps our favourite morning TV stylists have been exchanging tips?

The This Morning presenter is currently standing in for Holly Willoughby while she's on her summer holidays, and she's certainly making just as much of a fashion statement with her daily outfits. In July, she impressed fans by wearing a £15 dress from Primark, with plenty of viewers rushing to compliment her on her Instagram page.

Wearing Primark in July

"I'm wearing this to my daughter's wedding, Ruth… love it," one follower replied, while another added: "Primarni! Wow! Trip to Bluewater me thinks. You wear it well Ruthie." We have to agree.

Ruth has been rocking plenty of high-street brands since her return to the show. It looks like she's loving wearing florals during the summer months, since she also chose another pretty midi recently - the Marks & Spencer 'Floral-Print Waisted Midi Dress', which was reduced from £55 to £34 in the sale. The presenter caused a sell-out after she wore it on the show, so make sure you head to your local Tesco sharpish, if you love her latest pick…

