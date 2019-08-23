Davina McCall's green floral dress on This Morning is perfect for the sunny weekend ahead The TV star looked fancy in florals…

Davina McCall joined Rochelle Humes to present This Morning on Friday and viewers couldn't get enough of her pretty floral dress. The ditsy blossom dress is from Whistles and is priced at £155. If you're the kind of woman who feels comfortable in a shirt dress, this is one for you. It has been designed with a concealed button placket through the front for a sleek, elongating look while keeping the focus on the ditsy bloom print. Our favourite part of the dress though? The cute angel sleeves which showed off Davina's toned arms perfectly. We'd style up this dress just like Davina - with a pair of nude-coloured high heels. She chose Julia Mays, a brand based in London but handcrafted in Italy.

The 51-year-old was styled by Angie Smith, the same stylist Holly Willoughby calls on for her work-wear wardrobe. The fashionista - who has recently moved overseas - shared a photo of her famous client, and captioned it: "Couldn't think of a better way to kickstart the bank holiday than with Davina McCall." She added a green heart emoji, too.

SHOP: Ditsy blossom dress, £155, Whistles

RELATED: Davina McCall wowed This Morning viewers with a gorgeous hair change

You can guarantee that Davina has chosen matching undies as well, in an interview with YOU Magazine last year, she revealed that she ALWAYS wears a matching set. "Always," she said. "Every single day. It’s beautiful, sexy underwear. All different colours, but always matching. Because it makes me feel sassy. And I’m not doing it to impress anybody. I’m doing it for me."

MORE: Rochelle Humes does her own makeup on This Morning and we are impressed

The single TV star is, ultimately, known for her incredible figure. With best-selling books, DVDs and a new app, she's always someone you can rely on for fitness inspiration. "I see my fitness now not just as a vanity project, I see it as a 'stay alive as long as you can' project," she said. "I think when you’re in your 20s and 30s, you’re not thinking about it in those terms. You’re thinking, 'I want to be able to wear a strapless dress and for my arms to not wibble wobble.' When you get to 50 it’s more, 'I don’t want to get heart disease, I want to keep my cholesterol low, I want my blood pressure to be good.'"

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.