Coleen Rooney wore the perfect party dress - and the IT bag that's all over Instagram 

Coleen Rooney attended a festive lunch in Manchester this week, and she looked phenomenal. Opting for a pearl embellished mini dress by Giuseppe Di Morabito, Coleen teamed it with a pair of black strappy sandals, diamond Chanel earrings and a clutch bag by Bottega Veneta - the pouch that's been all over your Instagram account in recent months.

Sadly, Coleen's dress is all sold out but we've searched the high-street for some excellent velvet mini dresses that you can bag in time for your New Year's Eve look. Scroll down to see!

Before that though, we're swooning over Coleen's arm candy. This £1,990 clutch is the bag du jour right now. Everyone from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Salma Hayek, Rochelle Humes and the style mavens on Instagram have one. The bag, which comes in various colours and textures, is one of Daniel Lee’s first designs as Bottega Veneta’s Creative Director. Cloud-like in its shape, the slouchy pouch has a ruched top that opens with a hinged frame to show a spacious interior with embossed branding. It's very chic!

Bottega Veneta clutch bag, £1990, Selfridges

Coleen's beauty look was picture perfect, as usual. She rocked a glowy complexion, a taupe smokey eye, dramatic eyelashes and a pinky-nude gloss on the lips. Her golden brunette hair was pulled back into a low-slung ponytail with face-framing tendrils.

It has been quite the year for Coleen Rooney. Under the social media-dubbed alias 'WAGatha Christie', she gave a nail-biting statement over Instagram of how she set a trap to reveal the culprit that had been leaking her posts to The Sun newspaper: "It's… Rebekah Vardy's account." The big reveal went viral for days, online and in conversation alike - nothing like some old-fashioned detective work to unite the country during a time of division.

