Coleen Rooney just wore the most perfect tiger print winter jumper

Coleen Rooney knows that you don’t need to sacrifice your colourful wardrobe in winter, and she’s bringing some joy to the darker days with a fun green tiger-print jumper. The wife of football star Wayne shared a picture of herself on Instagram in the fun knit, and we immediately did some digging to find out where we can get one of the styles ourselves.

Coleen’s jumper is from designer Olivia Rubin, but luckily for us it’s at the more affordable end of the scale - particularly as we’ve found it at a reduced price. The oversized style is the perfect option for when you need to brighten your look, and will look great with everything from jeans and trainers to a pleated midi skirt and heels.

Layla tiger-print sweater, £105.51, Olivia Rubin @ Saks

If the price isn't quite within your budget, the high street has plenty of similar animal print styles in different shades.

Tiger-print jumper, £27.60, Warehouse

Zebra-print jumper, £25, Liquorish @ ASOS

Olivia Rubin is quickly becoming a favourite designer of many celebs. Stacey Solomon wore one of her bright striped dresses on This Morning earlier this year, while back in August, fellow ITV presenter Vogue Williams appeared on the Lorraine show with Christine Lampard wearing a rainbow sequin camisole and matching midi skirt, also by the high-end designer.

In 2018, the designer produced a rainbow sequin skirt that blew up over Instagram. The £220 design was worn by a whole host of popular influencers, from Eva Chen, Aimee Song of Songs of Style, Laura Willis of the Fashion Bug Blog and We Are Twinset's Philippa Bloom.

The brand launched a homeware collaboration with Etsy in October, too - meaning you can get your hands on some of the signature rainbow colours for less. Happy shopping!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.