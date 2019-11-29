Amanda Holden just wore the perfect winter floral dress Amanda's latest outfit on Instagram might be her best one yet...

Forget spring-time florals, we're all about winter florals thanks to Amanda Holden's latest outfit. The TV presenter and radio presenter served up an exceptional outfit as she posed for her 'outfit of the day' post on Instagram. Dressed in a Primrose Park London dress which she teamed with a pair of black ankle boots.

The £239 'Alice' dress is inspired by traditional Peruvian clothing and is patterned with a unique leopard and floral design cast in neutral tones with pops of green. It could very well work for a beach holiday but Amanda's Dune boots brought it bang up to date.

The man responsible for styling Amanda is her long-time fashion stylist Karl Willett. The pair have worked together for years and he finds all of her fabulous dresses on Britain's Got Talent as well as her daily looks.

For Friday's Instagram post, Amanda tagged in even more of her glam team. On makeup, it was Lucy Mayo who is a self-taught makeup artist. One glance at the mua's Instagram account and it's clear to see she likes to have fun with colour. For Amanda she kept it nice and simple, opting for a dewy makeup look, a smokey eye and a nude, glossy lip colour. Gorgeous!

RELATED: Amanda Holden’s Instagram fans love her perfect Christmas party dress - and it's on sale

Amanda's eyelashes were even tagged in the post as well - the 49-year-old wore Eldora false lashes. And if you fancy fluttering your Bambi lashes like Amanda, there's currently a Black Friday deal with 40 per cent off - winning!

Hair stylist Cat Pinhao tended to Amanda's gorgeous blonde hair - the hair stylist is described as the go-to person for "big bouncy blowdrys, cuts and styles, or hair extensions."

One fan commented on Amanda's Instagram: "You look so stunning and gorgeous," while another wrote: "Always beautiful." We concur.

MORE: Shop Holly, Amanda and Victoria’s wardrobes for less in the Black Friday sales