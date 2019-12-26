Amanda Holden shares sweet family photo on Christmas Day - and her daughters look so grown up

Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a sweet family photo of herself with her husband Chris and their two gorgeous children. The beautiful family gaze at the camera as they toast to a merry Christmas. Amanda, 48, is at the centre of the shot, clutching a cocktail. Wearing a sparkly bronze polo neck with a gold pleated skirt, the Heart Radio presenter was dressed to impress.

Amanda's two girls, Lexy, 13, and Hollie, 7, looked fabulous in their Christmas Day-best. The eldest opted for a black dress with sheer sleeves which she teamed with black tights and boots - we think you'll agree, Amanda's teenage daughter is growing up before our very eyes. Her youngest, Hollie, brought a splash of colour in a pastel pink cardigan and floral skirt as the family posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Amanda captioned the snap: "#merrychristmas from us."

Hollie once told millions of viewers a family secret about her mum! When her fellow radio co-host Jamie Theakston chatted to the mother-daughter pair, he asked the youngster what her mum does to embarrass her the most. To Jamie's surprise, Hollie replied: "She goes naked all around the house." He replied: "Oh dear, oh dear, that wasn't what I was expecting. And how do you feel about that Hollie?" Hollie replied: "I just get annoyed."

Amanda interjected: "Do you? Do you think I need to put something on?" "Yeah just like a jumper or something," said Hollie. "Just a jumper? Okay," said Amanda. Jamie then asked what the neighbours must make of Amanda's habit. "Well every time rings the doorbell, she has to put a dressing gown on really quickly and when they leave she takes it off!" said Hollie. "She could just keep it on couldn't she? Seems ridiculous," quipped Jamie, to which Amanda replied: "I like to feel free, what can I say."