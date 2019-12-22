Amanda Holden's sparkly Marks & Spencer gin is the prettiest Christmas drink

Christmas is the time of year when people relax their diets and indulge in a few festive treats. Instead of choosing the traditional mulled wine, sherry or eggnog that tends to fly off the shelves at this time of year, Amanda Holden has opted for an unusual tipple for the Christmas holidays - and it's almost too pretty to drink!

The Heart Radio star took to Instagram to show off her beautiful Clementine Gin liqueur snow globe, which features little snow-covered fir trees in the background and delicate gold flecks floating in the liquid to create a magical wintery scene. In the video, the bottle took pride of place on her dining table, alongside berry and acorn foliage and gold Christmas tree candle decorations. She seemed delighted with her purchase, captioning the post: "Can’t believe I bagged the @marksandspencer #clementineginliqueur #snowglobe with #gold."

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb celebrates son's birthday with out-of-this-world cake

The gin was a new addition to Marks & Spencer's Christmas offerings and was available in the store's Foodhall for £15. However, the gold-leaf sparkly drink was clearly so popular that many struggled to get their hands on it before it sold out. M&S suggested using the gin to create a classic gin and tonic paired with pomegranate ice cubes and fresh rosemary, or a cocktail made with a splash of prosecco. Aside from its festive look, it sounds delicious!

Amanda recently got in the festive spirit by rocking an elf costume

Amanda's 1.3 million Instagram followers were impressed with her purchase, posting a flurry of replies lusting after the drink. Celebrity makeup artist Bryony Blake was among the first to comment, writing: "I looked everywhere for that!!", and another fan added: "Wow I have been looking since November for that and there have never been any available...hopefully it will be back next year."

RELATED: Amanda Holden even manages to make an elf costume look stylish