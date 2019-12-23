We can always count on Amanda Holden to bring some festive cheer. Earlier this week she persuaded us all to buy an elf outfit, and now she’s out celebrating with her family. The presenter shared a picture of herself with her two daughters, captioning it: “We’re so excited. #christmaseve eve!!” How festive!

She wrapped up warm against the cold in a classic black coat, and as usual we’re feeling inspired by her style. It’s a little more minimalist than her usual looks, but a wardrobe update we could all use nonetheless.

Classic long wool coat, £180, Cos

Amanda has been giving us fashion inspo all year - and particularly in the run-up to Christmas. Her knitwear has been particularly on-point, especially the sparkly M&S roll neck she wore recently while on Heart FM presenting duty.

Metallic long-sleeve top, was £25, now £15, M&S

She also found a gorgeous festive green mini dress that we’ll be wearing well into the New Year.

Green crepe dress, £90, Reiss

And her metallic pleated skirt from high street favourite Reiss is a true classic.

Metallic pleated skirt, £165, Reiss

Of course, her most glam everyday look has to be these incredible leather-look leggings, which could have been made for her.

Black Leather Look Leggings, £45, Sosandar

Amanda told HELLO! in the summer: "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

We can’t wait for a stylish 2020!

