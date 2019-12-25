Love Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's sequin dresses on Strictly Christmas? This is how you can buy them 

We're still devastated that Strictly Come Dancing has ended but thankfully, the Christmas special brings enough cheer for the festive period. As we watch some of our familiar favourites turn up the heat on the dancefloor, we're also swooning over the glitz and glamour being served by the show's co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. The presenting duo stunned viewers yet again with their sparkly outfit choices, proving that Strictly's sequins and the Christmas party season are a match made in heaven.

Tess, who works on her looks with stylist James Yardley, looked beautiful in a silver sequin midi dress by 16Arlington. This particular frock was an exclusive with NET-A-PORTER, and it is currently on sale - but sizes are running low. Do not delay if you want it for your NYE party dress because there's one hell of a saving, and you'd be crazy to miss it. With a heavy dose of 80s nostalgia, Tess's cold-shoulder dress is packed with heavily embellished tulle. The 50-year-old blonde beauty wore lots of other sparkly numbers during the show, but this festive one could be our favourites. James styled Tess in Jimmy Choo shoes and kept jewellery to a minimum, to ensure all eyes were on that fabulous dress.

Tess Daly's silver sequin dress by 16Arlington, £193, NET-A-PORTER

Claudia also looked fabulous, opting for a mini green sequin RIXO dress - also an exclusive on NET-A-PORTER. The 47-year-old was styled by Sinead McKeefry - who is HELLO!'s exclusive fashion columnist. The 'Samantha' dress is a re-imagining of one of the brand's best selling mini dresses in an ombré colourway. Made from crepe covered with tonal green sequins, this dress has a high neckline and balloon sleeves. Priced at £295, this could be a great investment buy.

Claudia Winkleman's green sequin dress, £295, NET-A-PORTER

The pair both rocked a similar hairstyle and had their glam squad give them chic ponytails - a great styling tip for sequin partywear to stop you looking like you tried too hard. We give these dresses a solid 10 out of 10. Roll on Strictly 2020…

