Amanda Holden even manages to make an elf costume look stylish Is it too late to buy this for Christmas Day?!

Amanda Holden is a daily source of fashion inspiration, but we never thought she’d convince us that an elf costume looks stylish. However she’s always full of surprises, so today we’ve found ourselves searching for a festive costume as sweet as the one the presenter wore this morning when she arrived at the Capital FM studios.

Amanda shared a picture of herself in the costume on Instagram, writing: “Mandy #elf helping out #Santa this year.”

Followers loved the funny look, and Kate Thornton said it best when she commented “Casual”. Another wrote: “Girl only you could pull off this outfit,” and we can’t help but agree!

In fact, we’re so enamoured with the look that we’ve been searching for something similar ourselves ready for Christmas Day - and luckily, Amazon has got us covered.

Elf fancy dress costume, from £30.38, Amazon

Elf fancy dress costume, £28.99, Amazon

Amanda is well and truly embracing Christmas, even when she’s not in themed dress. Earlier this week she wore a red belted dress with stunning red boots from one of her favourite brands; Sosandar.

The red heels make a change from the black boots we wear most days in this weather. While we probably wouldn’t be brave enough to go bare-legged like Amanda, we’d style them with jeans or a black midi dress to add a pop of colour.

Red leather ankle boots, £100, Sosandar

And it’s not just her outfits that are festive. This week Amanda proudly showcased the beautiful archway, wreath and flowers outside the front door of her Cotswolds holiday cottage in an Instagram post on Wednesday, with the idyllic setup looking like something straight out of The Holiday.

"All I want for Christmas… is a fabulous front door!" Amanda wrote, adding: "It's beginning to look fabulously like Christmas."

We’re definitely channelling Amanda's Christmas excitement this year!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.