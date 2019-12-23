GMB's Charlotte Hawkins just wore the most amazing red sequin dress

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins knows how to create an entrance - even when she's heading to church. Treating the altar like a catwalk, the 44-year-old GMB host attended a carol service wearing the most amazing red sequin dress. This wasn't just any old carol service though, it was for a special Classic FM show with highlights from The Prince's Foundation carol service held at St Paul's in Knightsbridge.

The red sequin dress looked very festive as the mum-of-one stood in front of a very tall Christmas tree. Styled by Debbie Harper, the radio host opted for a red bedazzled dress by L.K.Bennett - one of Duchess Kate's favourite British brands. If you're thinking you need a red embellished dress in your life, we're about to make your day because it's on sale. The 'Lazia' dress was £550, but is now priced at £275 in the Christmas sales.

Red sequin dress, £295, L.K.Bennett

We wonder if Kate is planning to wear this amazing frock over the Christmas period?! It wouldn't surprise us - she's a huge fan of the designs from L.K.Bennett after all.

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins' star-covered tulle dress is a Christmas party show-stopper

The ruby-red dress is crafted from glittering mini sequins, and according to the website, you should "wear it with a simple pair of strappy sandals and a clutch for a Seventies-inspired look that's reminiscent of the glamorous disco decade."

MORE: 13 of Kate's beest L.K.Bennett looks

Charlotte's Instagram fans were smitten with the look. One follower commented: "Stunning dress, you look amazing." While another wrote: "Fab dress," along with plenty of red heart emojis. A lot of her fans were bowled over by the tree though, with one fan encouraging her to do something that would land her on Santa's naughty list. "Steal the tree and bring it to mind - I'm sure nobody will notice…"

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.