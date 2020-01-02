Stacey Solomon shows off her stunning natural figure in a bikini

Stacey Solomon wants us all to feel body confident going into 2020, and she’s sharing pictures of her own incredible bikini body to help. The Loose Women presenter shared a candid natural shot of herself in her swimwear while cuddling baby Rex, and both looked overjoyed. She captioned the shot: “New year, same me. Because why change something that brought me the most happiness I could ever imagine. That brought me the smiley seven month old in the picture and the most amazing 11 year old taking it. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Here’s to another year of loving our bodies no matter how hard society tries to stop us.”

Followers loved her honest message, and flooded the picture with positive comments. One wrote: “Thank you darling, I needed to see this today, feeling low and not loving my body right now, but trying to remind myself how lucky I am and that my body is healthy and just a little different to when it’s smaller.” Another added: “Fabulous inside and out you are. A real inspiration - so much love.”

We love Stacey’s positive message, and if you’re feeling inspired to get into a bikini yourself, you can get your hands on Stacey’s exact one from Fantasie.

Bikini, £69, Fantasie @ Leia Lingerie

Last week the doting mum revealed that she would be taking her seven-month-old baby boy away for a few days while partner Joe Swash visited his son from a former relationship and Stacey's older children spent time with their dads.

Looks like all that family time has done her good. Stacey, you look incredible - and we’re definitely channeling this energy into 2020!

