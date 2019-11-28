Loose Women fans are loving Stacey Solomon's £28 pink floral ASOS dress

Stacey Solomon's Loose Women wardrobe is too good to be true. It's full of the most fabulous items - from high street items, to a sprinkling of designer threads, and we love to see what the former X Factor contestant is rocking each day on the famous panel. On Thursday's show, the ITV favourite went all girly on us, sporting a fab pink dress that was emblazoned with red poppies. The boho smock dress was by Glamorous, which you can buy at ASOS. With it's loose fit and neck-tie, it's very easy to throw on when you are busy, and it keeps its shape too. We were delighted to see the design in the Black Friday sale - and its costs just £28. There are still a few sizes yet, so get buying if you have your eye on it.

Stacey looked incredible in her fancy floral dress

Stacey's fabulous outfits are always put together by Mother Shoppers - stylish duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. HELLO! caught up with Bertie back in June and she gave us the low-down on what it's like styling on such a popular show and what influencers them.

Pink floral dress, £28, Glamorous, ASOS

Instagram is very Important to Berie and Gemma, and they think it has changed the way women dress. Bertie said: "I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. But now, Instagram shows someone much more relatable - someone who is your size and your age. "

Mother Shoppers are all about the high street.

Meet Mother Shoppers - Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley

Berite explained: "We love ASOS, Topshop, and & Other Stories - all the high street brands. I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you. My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely, even places like River Island, you may think 'oh no, too young' but actually, it's about going in and finding the right things that are good for you."

