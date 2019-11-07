Stacey Solomon looks dreamy in green chunky knit jumper on Loose Women The mum-of-three nails it in knits...

We've said it before and we'll say it again; we are so happy to see Stacey Solomon back on Loose Women! The mother-of-three is looking gorgeous right now, and her wardrobe has been top-notch since she's returned from maternity leave. On Thursday, the ITV favourite delighted viewers in her latest outfit, which consisted of a lovely green knitted jumper, which came from NRBY Clothing and cost £99. She teamed it with a £19.99 black mini skirt by Zara and a pair of seriously funky gold cowboy boots. With her long luscious hair styled in glam waves and her makeup flawless, Joe Swash's girlfriend has never looked better!

Stacey looked incredible in green

Christmas is coming and the 30-year-old is looking forward to this year more than ever. The former X Factor contestant has shot her family Christmas card – the first since the arrival of her baby son Rex in May.

The Loose Women host cuddles up to baby Rex in Christmas shoot

Stacey took to Instagram Stories to update fans on her plans, appearing in a photo with little Rex on her hip. Both mother and son can be seen wearing Christmas jumpers, while Stacey was also sporting some fun, festive earrings.

Shop: £99, NRBY Clothing

She captioned the snapshot: "I know it's a bit early to wear a Christmas jumper… I love making family Xmas cards to send to our families, it's one of my favourite things at Xmas!! Can't wait to see it and show you…" So cute!

BUY NOW: £19.99, Zara

Speaking of festive fashion - Stacey has a clothing range with Primark, and has always been a fan of the high street brand. So we bet she is excited to discover that they have released a selection of Christmas pyjamas for the whole family.

Instagram fans are going crazy over this red and white Fair Isle set. Cosy and ideal for chilling, they cost just £11 for the adult pair, £8 for the child's set and you can even get a pair for your baby for just £5! We can just see Stacey's family rocking these...

