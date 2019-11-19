Stacey Solomon's Primark Christmas PJs are so festive and we're obsessed

If Stacey Solomon's Instagram is anything to go by, the ITV favourite is very excited about Christmas. We’ve seen her make her own decorations, share Christmas presents she has purchased for her family and even behind-the-scenes snaps of her Christmas card photo shoot. Cute! So it comes as no surprise that she has invested in some Christmas pyjamas from bargain high street store Primark. We know you are going to love them because not only are they actually really quite chic; they also have a very low price point. Hurrah! Cosy, ribbed and ideal for snuggling up and watching a Christmas movie, they cost just £11 for the adult pair, £8 for the child's set and you can even get a pair for your baby and your dog - for a price tag of £5 and £7.

Stacey shared her new Primark PJs with Instagram fans

Sharing sets of the brand's red and white Fair Isle collection - which are red with striking white detail - the 30-year-old wrote: "Then I got matching Christmas pyjamas! (Another reason I go shopping early - you can get all the sizes.) I love these so much! If you've followed me for a few years you will know it’s a big tradition of ours to have matching Xmas eve PJS to open on Xmas eve."

£11, Primark

Making it crystal clear to her following that she is a brand ambassador, the mother-of-three specified #IWORKWITHPRIMARK as a disclaimer.

Despite the partnership, the Loose Women star has always maintained she is a Primark shopper.

Telling HELLO! in 2018, she said: "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl. And it's the one shop that is completely accessible as its affordable and for everyone. You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. They have all the latest trends for literally a quarter of the price..."

