Ruth Langsford’s M&S dress is the perfect back-to-work buy Ruth Langsford knows a classic dress when she sees one!

Ruth Langsford’s This Morning wardrobe is the perfect workwear inspiration. The presenter loves tailored, flattering dresses - and her latest Marks & Spencer buy is no different! Ruth shared an Instagram video of her outfit on Friday 3 January, and her tailored M&S dress is a classic buy we need for our January wardrobe.

Unfortunately, the exact colour she wore is no longer available from M&S - but not to worry! It’s available in limited sizes in black, and has been reduced to just £16.

Seam detail bodycon dress, £15.25, M&S

If your size is no longer available, the high street store has a very similar dress in navy currently in stock in sizes 6-18. With flattering ruched detailing along the waist and tummy area, we may even prefer this to Ruth’s original option (shh!).

3/4 sleeve bodycon dress, £39.50, M&S

Ruth also shared a picture of her chic hairstyle, captioning it ‘Went for a bit of an Up Do today! Thank you @mauriceflynn Nice change x x’

The 59-year-old was back on This Morning last week with Eamonn as the two covered for Phil and Holly. And to mark the occasion Ruth shared a video of herself walking through the This Morning offices, proving that she couldn’t wait to get back to work.

In the video, shared on social media, Ruth pans the camera through the office hallways of the ITV show, and stops filming when she approaches a doorway with a sign on that says: "Production team only." Across the video, the doting mum wrote: "And we're back! Happy New Year everyone… see you at 10.30.

Holly and Phil have since returned to present This Morning, but Ruth’s enthusiasm is infectious - in fact, we’re channelling the same energy for our return to work!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.